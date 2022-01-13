Two army soldiers killed on LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 13: Two army soldiers were killed in suspected "accidental fire" in a forward area on the Line of Control in J&K's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.
The officials told Greater Kashmir that the incident took place at the forward location in the Hanjan Wali area of Rajouri saying both the slain soldiers had bullet injuries. The identity of the soldiers was not immediately known.
"Both the soldiers were deployed at a forward location with preliminary reports suggesting there was accidental discharge from the weapons," an official said.
Officials said that a police team from Rajouri city police post has been rushed to the spot and investigation into the matter has been initiated.