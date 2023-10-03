Two Army soldiers wounded in ongoing encounter in J&K’s Rajouri

Officials have reported that joint teams comprising the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, and CRPF had cordoned off the area on Monday morning, conducting extensive searches due to suspicions of terrorist presence. The search operation persisted throughout the day, with sporadic instances of "speculative firing".

In the late hours of Monday evening, terrorists reportedly opened fire on the search teams from within the forest, provoking a retaliatory response that led to an exchange of gunfire.

The intense gun battle continued into the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, resulting in injuries to two army personnel. Both injured soldiers have been evacuated to the army hospital in Rajouri, with their conditions reported as stable.

As of the latest reports, the encounter in the area remains ongoing.