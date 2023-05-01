Two Bihar residents among four injured in gas cylinder blast in Poonch

“Soon after the receipt of this information police party rushed on the spot during the course of enquiry preliminary it has been found that it was due to leakage of cylinder”, the officials said adding in the course of ongoing blaze a gas cylinder exploded causing grievous injuries to four persons.

Identifying the injured persons as, Hasham Mair son of Niaz Mair resident of Bihar, Suraj Patil son of Ram Patil resident of Bihar, Mohd Shaid son of Mohd Sadiq resident of Qazi Mora and Javid son of Mohd Ahmed from UP, the officials further said that all the injured persons have been shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.