Two brothers among three killed, four others injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Rajouri

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the vehicle bearing registration number JK11C 0595 met with the accident near Veer Badreshwar temple in Qila Darhal panchayat when the driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the deep gorge.

In the accident, two persons died on spot while a third traveler succumbed to injuries during evacuation from the accident site, an official said.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Owais and Mohammad Aftar, sons of Zakir Hussain and Mumtaz Ahmed, son of Mohammad Sadiq, all residents of Jajote Kando Thandikassi area of the district.



The injured have been identified as Zaheer Ahmed, Mohammad Sadiq, Aftab Ahmed and Sajjad Ahmed who are currently under treatment at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, the official added.