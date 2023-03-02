Two dead, six injured as minibus turns turtle in Rajouri

Rajouri, March 02:Two people have died while six others have received injuries as a minibus turned turtle at Kewal Turn in Budhal police station area of Rajouri district
Police said that a minibus was moving on Budhal Kandi road in Rajouri district when it turned turtle with eight passengers getting injured, out of which two succumbed.
The deceased were identified as Shakil Ahmed son of Mohd Bashir, a resident of Kewal and Badar Hussain son of Khan Mohd, a resident of Kandi.
Block Medical Officer Kandi, Dr. Iqbal Malik said that eight injured were received in Community Health Center Kandi but two of them succumbed to injuries.
He said that of the six people injured, two have been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.