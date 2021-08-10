Two held with over Rs 25 lakh hawala money near LoC in Poonch

Srinagar Aug 10: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two persons and recovered over Rs 25 lakh cash from their possession meant for "terror financing" in Kanga Bhrooti village near the Line of Control in J&K's Poonch district.
"Hawala money amounting to Rs. 25, 81,500/- meant for #terror #financing was seized from two persons in village Kanga Bhrooti near the #LoC #Poonch. Accused arrested & FIR No.305/2021 U/S 17,18,40 ULAPA /120B IPC has been registered in PS Mendhar & investigation is going on, " Inspector General of Police Jammu, Mukesh Singh wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.
A separate police statement identified the arrested duo as Mohammad Shakeel and Mohammad Alyas- both residents of Kanga Bhrooti. They were arrested along with the hawala money by Poonch Police assisted by Army during raids on different locations in the area, police said.