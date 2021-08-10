Two held with over Rs 25 lakh hawala money near LoC in Poonch

"Hawala money amounting to Rs. 25, 81,500/- meant for #terror #financing was seized from two persons in village Kanga Bhrooti near the #LoC #Poonch. Accused arrested & FIR No.305/2021 U/S 17,18,40 ULAPA /120B IPC has been registered in PS Mendhar & investigation is going on, " Inspector General of Police Jammu, Mukesh Singh wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

A separate police statement identified the arrested duo as Mohammad Shakeel and Mohammad Alyas- both residents of Kanga Bhrooti. They were arrested along with the hawala money by Poonch Police assisted by Army during raids on different locations in the area, police said.