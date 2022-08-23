Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri; two killed

Rajouri, Aug 23: The army on Tuesday claimed to have shot dead two infiltrators after it foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials said that the infiltration attempt took place on the Line of Control in Pukharni forward area of Lam in Nowshera sector.
"Lam army Battalion troops deployed on LoC detected this infiltration attempt and intercepted the infiltrators and two of them have been killed,” said an official.
They added that their bodies have been spotted in the field ahead of Line of Control.
"Two of the infiltrators are killed and their bodies are lying there and recovery of arms and ammunition will be clear once these bodies are recovered,” added the official.
In an official statement, army informed that an infiltration attempt has been successfully foiled.
"The reconnaissance of the general area of attempted infiltration site is in progress." army said in an official statement issued through PRO Jammu.
In reconnaissance by Quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed and the area is being scanned further, PRO informed.