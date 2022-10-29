Two injured as tractor trolley falls into ditch in Poonch

Poonch Oct 29: Two persons were injured after a tractor trolley plunged into a ditch in Padi Bazar area of Tehsil Mandi of Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.
The injured have been identified as Rawil Ahmed son of Muhammad Akbar Khan, Arshad Khan son of Muhammad Tariq Khan both the residents of Marnoot of tehsil Mandi Disttic Poonch, they said.
They were rushed to Sub District Hospital Mandi in the ambulance of 32nd Battalion of BSF from where they were referred to District Hospital Poonch for specialized treatment.