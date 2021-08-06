Two militants killed in ongoing Rajouri encounter

August 6: Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Bhangai village of Thanamandi sub-division in J&K's Rajouri district.
The encounter broke out Friday morning during a cordon and search operation that was launched by army and police in Bhangai area last night.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that two militants have been killed in the gunfight they said is still going on.
The identification and affiliation of the slain militants or the ones still trapped at the site of the encounter were not known immediately.