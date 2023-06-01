Two Punjab based drug peddlers arrested, 22 kg 'Heroin like substance' recovered in Rajouri

Jammu, June 1: Police on Thursday busted an inter-state narcotics peddling racket by arresting two Punjab based peddlers and recovered around twenty two kilograms of heroin-like substance having high monetary value in the market.
“The arrests were made in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district and investigation into forward and backward linkages of the case have been set into motion,” police said in a statement, as reported by GNS.
Quoting Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh (IPS), the statement said a specific intelligence input was received by police that two suspects are in transit from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle in late evening hours on Wednesday and acting swiftly over it, police teams were put on alert across the district. The police said existing nakas were strengthened to intercept them while some mobile MCVPs were also established.
“At around 09:30 PM, a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AB 5470 was intercepted at Jammu Rajouri Poonch highway at police naka near ITI Sunderbani,” the police said.
Two Punjab based persons were travelling in the vehicle which was put to frisking during which a large quantity of heroin-like substance was recovered which is approximately 22 Kilograms.
“This huge consignment has been recovered from possession of these two person who have been identified as Onkar Singh son of Karam Singh resident of village Talmandi Barth, District Gurdaspur Punjab and Shamsher Singh son of Nirmal Singh resident of Village Barthmal Tehsil Gurdaspur Punjab.”
While the duo was arrested, police said a case (FIR 42/2023) under section 8/21/22/25/27A/29/60 NDPS Act has been registered at Police station Sunderbani.
“Further investigation into the matter is going on and all the forward and backward linkages are being traced with more arrests in the case are expected during the course of investigation."
The SSP Rajouri termed this as a major success for police on the anti-narcotics front, asserting that the narco militancy aspect of this recovery is also being probed.