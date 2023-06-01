Two Punjab based drug peddlers arrested, 22 kg 'Heroin like substance' recovered in Rajouri

Jammu, June 1: Police on Thursday busted an inter-state narcotics peddling racket by arresting two Punjab based peddlers and recovered around twenty two kilograms of heroin-like substance having high monetary value in the market.

“The arrests were made in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district and investigation into forward and backward linkages of the case have been set into motion,” police said in a statement, as reported by GNS.

Quoting Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh (IPS), the statement said a specific intelligence input was received by police that two suspects are in transit from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle in late evening hours on Wednesday and acting swiftly over it, police teams were put on alert across the district. The police said existing nakas were strengthened to intercept them while some mobile MCVPs were also established.

“At around 09:30 PM, a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AB 5470 was intercepted at Jammu Rajouri Poonch highway at police naka near ITI Sunderbani,” the police said.