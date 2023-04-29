Two soldiers die after Army vehicle plunges into gorge near LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Srinagar, April 29: Two soldiers were killed after an army vehicle met with an accident near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-ft gorge near Dungannon Nallah.
Two soldiers suffered critical injuries and were shifted to army hospital Rajouri where they succumbed, they said.
A police official told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigation was taken up.
Sources identified the deceased soldiers as Havildar Sudhir Kumar of Bihar and Paramvir Sharma of Rajouri.