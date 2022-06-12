Two soldiers wounded in explosion near LoC in Poonch

Srinagar, Jun 12: Two army soldiers sustained injuries in an explosion along the Line of Control in J&K's Poonch district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the explosion occurred while an army party was clearing grass of the surrounding area in Balakote sector of Mendhar.
The injured duo, which included a Sepoy and Havildar of 19 Kumaon, were taken to Base Hospital via a chopper, an official said.
The condition of the injured duo could not be immediately ascertained.