Two teenagers among seven injured in Rajouri road accident

Rajouri, Sep 15: Seven persons, including two teenagers, were injured in a road accident on Rajouri-Kotranka-Budhal road today morning, officials said.
They said that a vehicle heading towards Rajouri from Kotranka veered off the road at Mandir Gala and crashed in a field.
Seven persons were injured in the accident, including two teenagers and four women, said an official.
He said the injured were rushed to civil hospital by the locals.
After administering the first aid, four injured were referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, he added.
The injured were identified as Basharat Ahmed, his wife Guddi Begum, his daughter Mehreen Kouser, Sayeeda Tabassum, Dilshad Ahmed, Gulnaz Akhter and Suliman Rashid.
A police official said they have taken cognizance of the incident.