Two women dead, child among three injured in Rajouri car mishap

Rajouri, June 15: Two women died while three others including a 10-month-old baby received injuries when a car they were travelling in fell in a gorge at Targain village in Budhal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
The accident happened on Thursday morning after a car plying towards Samote from Targain fell in the deep gorge at Targain village.
In the accident, police said, two women travellers of ill-fated vehicle died on the spot who have been identified as Shah Jahan wife of Mohammad Nazir and Shenaz Akhter wife of Mohammad Altaf Shah.
The injured have been identified as Ayoub Shah son of Nabi Shah, Akbar Shah soh of Mehandi Shah and ten months old baby girl.
The injured have been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri from CHC Kandi where their condition is stated to be critical.