Two women dead, child among three injured in Rajouri car mishap

In the accident, police said, two women travellers of ill-fated vehicle died on the spot who have been identified as Shah Jahan wife of Mohammad Nazir and Shenaz Akhter wife of Mohammad Altaf Shah.

The injured have been identified as Ayoub Shah son of Nabi Shah, Akbar Shah soh of Mehandi Shah and ten months old baby girl.

The injured have been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri from CHC Kandi where their condition is stated to be critical.