Mother-daughter duo washed away by flash flood in J&K's Rajouri

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that there was a flash flood close to a nullah during the intervening night of September 30 and October 1 in Chatyari.

The two women Gulzar Begam, 60, wife of Mohammad Akbar and her daughter Maqsooda Begum, 40, were washed away in the flash flood, officials said. Soon after getting the information, a police team rushed to the spot and joined locals in tracing out the duo.

Additional SP Rajouri, Vivek Shekhar Sharma told GNS that searches going on to find out both the women. When this report was filed, the searches for the missing were going on.