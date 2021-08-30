Two youth dead in road accident in J&K's Poonch

As per a police statement, the vehicle bearing registration number JK06- 5429 driven by Imran Ahmed, 25, son of Abdul Qayoom with Abid Hussain, 20, son of Mohammad Sadiq on board-both residents of Muraha-was on way from Muraha link road towards Bufliaz when at around 0910 hours this morning, it met with the accident.

While Abid died on the spot, Imran too succumbed at SDH Surankote where he was shifted after the accident, police said.