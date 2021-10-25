Two youth from Rajouri, Reasi go missing on way to Kashmir

The missing youth identified as 23-year-old Javid Shah, son of Hanif Shah, a resident of Targain village of Rajouri's Budhal and Khadam Shah, 38, son of Muzamil Shah of Hassote Chassana in Reasi left for Kashmir through the upper reaches between Budhal and Chassana areas in order to sell their goats as per their families.

However, the two neither reached their destination in Kashmir nor returned home, said the families, who have now filed missing reports in respective police stations.

Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba said that soon after the missing reports were received, a major rescue operation was started jointly by the police team of Budhal police station and Chassana police station of Reasi.



She also said that help from local Rashtriya Rifles battalion has also been sought for assistance in tracing the two missing youth.

"The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri has also put up a requisition for aerial surveillance and operation using a chopper." SP Rajouri informed.