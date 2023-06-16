Unclaimed bags result in bomb scare in Mendhar

Poonch, June 16: Two unclaimed bags found lying abandoned in PWD colony in Mendhar town created a bomb scare on Friday morning promoting forces to get these bags searched through Bomb Disposal Squad.
Officials said that on Friday morning, locals from Mendhar town found two red coloured unclaimed bags lying in PWD colony after which police were informed and a team headed by SHO Mendhar Sajid Ahmed reached the spot and sealed the area.
They said that army teams also reached in and a bomb disposal squad was also called with both the bags being examined.
“Some clothes, and eatables were found from both the bags with nothing explosive found there,” the officials said, adding that bomb scare ended after a gap of a couple of hours after the bomb disposal squad gave its clearance.