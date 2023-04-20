'Unfortunate and saddening': Imran Ansari on Poonch terrorist attack

Srinagar, April 21: Peoples Conference General Secretary Imran Raza Ansari while condemning the killings of five soldiers in Poonch has said that there was no justification for such attacks.
"I unequivocally condemn the attack on 5 personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit in Poonch today. There can never be a justification for attacks like these. Unfortunate and saddening. My deepest sympathies with the bereaved families," wrote Ansari on Twitter.
Five soldiers were killed and one critically injured after terrorists ambushed an army truck moving on Poonch highway on Thursday afternoon.