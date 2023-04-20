Pir Panjal

'Unfortunate and saddening': Imran Ansari on Poonch terrorist attack

Five soldiers were killed and one critically injured after terrorists ambushed an army truck moving on Poonch highway on Thursday afternoon.
PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari
PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari @imranrezaansari/Twitter
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, April 21: Peoples Conference General Secretary Imran Raza Ansari while condemning the killings of five soldiers in Poonch has said that there was no justification for such attacks.


"I unequivocally condemn the attack on 5 personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit in Poonch today. There can never be a justification for attacks like these. Unfortunate and saddening. My deepest sympathies with the bereaved families," wrote Ansari on Twitter.

Five soldiers were killed and one critically injured after terrorists ambushed an army truck moving on Poonch highway on Thursday afternoon.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com