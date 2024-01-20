Unidentified body recovered at Manjakote

Rajouri, Jan 20: An unidentified man’s body was on Saturday evening found dead near a water bodyat Deri Ralyote village of Manjakote in Rajouri district.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased. The body has been shifted in civil hospital by police.

The man, aged around 30 years, was on Saturday evening found lying dead near a small rivulet in the village by locals, said police. It added that a team of Manjakote police station reached the spot and took possession of the body which has been shifted to civil hospital of Rajouri for further necessary formalities.