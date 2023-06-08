Union Law Minister to undertake 2-day visit to Rajouri, Poonch from today

Rajouri: Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, is set to address multiple public meetings in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch where he will reach on his two days tour on Friday.
Arjun Ram Meghwal who is also Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture will highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed Union government with the theme of the “abhiyaan 9 Saal - Bemisaal.”
Union Minister is also the heading Lok Sabha Parvas Yojna in the area which is a Government initiative under which a Minister or a senior BJP leader is nominated as Incharge of a Lok Sabha constituency or a cluster of Lok Sabha constituencies and the nominated person visits the designated areas, holds public meetings, submits a detailed report on public demands, aspirations so that special projects and developmental plans are sanctioned for the area.
He also visited Rajouri and Poonch a couple of months ago and listened to public issues and demands by holding meetings with local civil society members and the BJP cadre.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Union Minister is scheduled to visit this border region and will reach on his two days tour under Maha Jansampark Abhiyaan to highlight the achievements of Union Government in the last nine years.
BJP District President Dinesh Sharma said that after arrival in Rajouri on Friday, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal will address a press conference in Rajouri Dak Bungalow after which he will proceed towards Thanamandi and will address a meeting with beneficiaries of different schemes at Lah.
The minister, Sharma said, will then move to Poonch and is also scheduled to address public meetings there. BJP President also termed the Minister’s visit as an important development for the border region as a Union Minister having charge of important portfolios will visit this remote border region and will meet with people.