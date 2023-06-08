Union Law Minister to undertake 2-day visit to Rajouri, Poonch from today

Rajouri: Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, is set to address multiple public meetings in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch where he will reach on his two days tour on Friday.

Arjun Ram Meghwal who is also Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture will highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed Union government with the theme of the “abhiyaan 9 Saal - Bemisaal.”

Union Minister is also the heading Lok Sabha Parvas Yojna in the area which is a Government initiative under which a Minister or a senior BJP leader is nominated as Incharge of a Lok Sabha constituency or a cluster of Lok Sabha constituencies and the nominated person visits the designated areas, holds public meetings, submits a detailed report on public demands, aspirations so that special projects and developmental plans are sanctioned for the area.