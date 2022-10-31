Union MoS reviews work on  development projects

Doda, Oct 31: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General VK Singh today visited Doda as a part of ongoing Public Outreach Programme.
During his program, the Minister reviewed progress and performance of NHIDCL, R&B and GREF and also took a detailed review of package wise progress on alternate NH 244.
During his visit to various ongoing development projects, Gen. Singh instructed the executing agencies to stick to the timeline and ensure the completion of NH244 and other projects within the given time frame.