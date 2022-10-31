Unity pledge, Unity Run organised in Rajouri, Poonch

The occasion commenced with the pledge-taking ceremony in various teaching and non-teaching departments of the University which was followed by the ' Run for Unity' organised by the University.

Meanwhile, District Police Rajouri organised a Run for Unity march that started from DPL Rajouri and passed through Rajouri town and than concluded at DPL Rajouri.

Hundreds of persons including jawans and officers from Police, IRP, CRPF, Army and civil society participated in the event. The unity run was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General of RP Range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal and SSP Rajouri Mohd Aslam.

All officers of district Police Rajouri participated in the event.