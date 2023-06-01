Unprecedented weather forces people to don warm clothes in Rajouri

Rajouri: Weather conditions in Pir Panjal region have taken an unprecedented turn with the decrease in temperature amid ongoing rainfall forcing people to don warm clothes.

The Rajouri and Poonch, which comprise Pir Panjal region, are witnessing rainfall for the last six days with a sharp decline in temperature having been witnessed in the last few days which has affected normal life badly.

Although the decline in temperature to such an extent in the months of May and June has given a big respite to the people from hot summer conditions, this has also taken the local population by surprise who never had to wear warm clothes in the months of May and June to save themselves from cold conditions.