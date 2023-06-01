Unprecedented weather forces people to don warm clothes in Rajouri

Rajouri: Weather conditions in Pir Panjal region have taken an unprecedented turn with the decrease in temperature amid ongoing rainfall forcing people to don warm clothes.
The Rajouri and Poonch, which comprise Pir Panjal region, are witnessing rainfall for the last six days with a sharp decline in temperature having been witnessed in the last few days which has affected normal life badly.
Although the decline in temperature to such an extent in the months of May and June has given a big respite to the people from hot summer conditions, this has also taken the local population by surprise who never had to wear warm clothes in the months of May and June to save themselves from cold conditions.
Nazir Ahmed, a labourer from the Kotranka area and presently working in Rajouri, said that he never had witnessed such climatic conditions where a man is left with no option but to don warm winter clothes in the month of June to save himself from cold climatic conditions.
"I am wearing sweaters and jackets to keep myself safe from cold conditions and such drastic weather has badly impacted our livelihood as we are labourers and get work which is dependent on fair weather conditions," Nazir said.