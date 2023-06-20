Unsuccessful bid made to break into goldsmith shop in Poonch

Poonch: Unidentified thieves made an unsuccessful attempt of theft in a goldsmith shop in main town of Poonch.

The accused even used cutters for breaking open the locks of the shop. The thieves had to escape from the spot as a patrolling team of police, central paramilitary forces reached the incident site.

Shop owner said that in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, unidentified thieves appeared in front of their shop and attempted to loot it. The thieves, the owner said, attempted this loot using advanced equipment and had also brought gas cutters with them to break open the locks of shop. A CCTV video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which a thief can be seen trying to cut the locks of the goldsmith shop by using gas cutters.