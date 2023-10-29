UP resident found hanging in Nowshera village

Rajouri, Oct 29: A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar was found hanging with ceiling in his rented accommodation of Nowshera.
The deceased was identified as Ram Kumar @Ramu son of Raj Kumar resident of Sandhwali of Muzaffarnagar.
He was living at his rented accommodation at Chowki Handan village of Rajouri district.
Police said that deceased was living in his rented accommodation where he was found hanging with ceiling on Sunday evening after which police have taken body into possession and investigation have been set into motion.