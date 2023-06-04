UPSC qualifier Dr Iram Chowdhary receives warm welcome in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 4: People from all walks of life extended a warm welcome to Dr. Iram Chowdhary who has qualified the civil service examinations of Union Public Service Commission the result of which was declared a few days ago.
Dr. Iram Chowdhary is actually a resident of Darhal tehsil in Rajouri and her father Nisaar Ahmed is a retired Executive Engineer from power development department of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Iram was a medical student who passed her MBBS in 2021-22 and then she started preparations for civil services and has qualified the examination.
On Sunday, civil society members extended a warm welcome to Dr. Iram who arrived in her native district for the first time after qualifying the prestigious examination. Dr. Iram while recounting her hard work for this success termed her family support as a pivotal factor that helped her to qualify the prestigious examination.