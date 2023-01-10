Urs of famous saint in Rajouri witnesses massive participation of people

The Urs Mubarak of Janab Nanga Baji Sahib (RA) is celebrated annually at the residence of his grandson and a highly revered sufi saint of Jammu and Kashmir, Sayed Muzaffer Hussain Shah Sahib, who is popularly known among his followers as Baji Sahab of Bravhi Kalakote.

On the concluding day Urs Mubarak, recitation of the holy Quran, prayers and Naat were held. On this occasion special prayers were held for the peace and tranquility in the UT J&K and country.