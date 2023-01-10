Urs of famous saint in Rajouri witnesses massive participation of people

Rajouri, Jan 10: The five-day annual Urs of Hazrat Sayed Rasool Shah (RA) popularly known as Nanga Baji Sahib (RA) concluded today at village Bravhi, Kalakote, in district Rajouri.
The Urs Mubarak of Janab Nanga Baji Sahib (RA) is celebrated annually at the residence of his grandson and a highly revered sufi saint of Jammu and Kashmir, Sayed Muzaffer Hussain Shah Sahib, who is popularly known among his followers as Baji Sahab of Bravhi Kalakote.
On the concluding day Urs Mubarak, recitation of the holy Quran, prayers and Naat were held. On this occasion special prayers were held for the peace and tranquility in the UT J&K and country.
Late sufi saint was a pious and spiritual personality who originally hailed from village Malangam of Bandipora district in Kashmir.
This year also thousands of devotees paid obeisance to have the blessings of Sayed Muzaffer Hussain Shah Sahab.
During the Urs free langer (community kitchen) was organised for the devotees.
Syed Muzaffer Hussain Shah commands a large number of followers and has been organising the annual Urs for the last several years.