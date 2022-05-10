VC BGSBU releases compendium of achievements

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Akbar said that BGSBU despite its relatively young age, in terms of its establishment, has been making significant strides in the field of academics, infrastructural developments and other extra-curricular activities so much so that it has reckoned its presence as one of the premier institutions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Akbar mentioned that It has been a very successful year for us here at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.