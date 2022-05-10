VC BGSBU releases compendium of achievements

Rajouri, May 10: Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof. Akbar Masood, released a compendium of achievements made by BGSB University during the last one year in his office here today.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Akbar said that BGSBU despite its relatively young age, in terms of its establishment, has been making significant strides in the field of academics, infrastructural developments and other extra-curricular activities so much so that it has reckoned its presence as one of the premier institutions of Jammu and Kashmir.
Prof. Akbar mentioned that It has been a very successful year for us here at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.
Prof. Akbar said that during the last one year BGSBU has unleashed several bold and transformational reforms that has bolstered its efforts to become a centre of excellence in teaching and research.
Prof. Akbar said that during the last one year the University has initiated significant academic and administrative reforms in line with National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 to promote the goals of equity, access and excellence.
New infrastructure projects have been approved which will add new facilities, augment the existing ones and will give tremendous boost in making BGSBU a favored destination for high quality academic attainments, Prof. Akbar said.
The Vice Chancellor said that the teaching faculties at BGSBU have rendered themselves creditably in teaching and research activities.
During the last one year the university has got 21 Extramural Projects worth Rs.5.27crores which is a significant achievement by any University of BGSBU magnitude.