VDC ex-servicemen equipped with SLRs in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 9: For the first time, the ex-servicemen who are Village Defence Committee (VDC) members have been equipped with Self Loading Rifles (SLRs).
Earlier, all the VDC members in the district were equipped with .303 rifles which are single bullet loading weapons and having 10 bullets in magazine. The rifle is considered powerful in terms of damage and long range but is considered outdated in terms of reloading, firing time and number of bullets.
Demand for providing new weapons to VDC members had gained momentum in last few years but Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha promised providing new weapons to ex-servicemen VDC members after he visited Dhangri village last Monday after the recent terror attacks.
Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district is also taking steps to strengthen VDCs in the district in view of recent terror strike which has put security forces and intelligence agencies on their toes.
On Monday, Police in Rajouri's Dhangri village held a special camp in which senior officers including Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam and other senior officers were present. In this camp, around 40 ex-servicemen living in the area identified by panchayat level committee were provided SLR (Self Loading Rifle) alongwith 100 bullets to each member.
These ex-servicemen, mostly who had served in Indian Army, had volunteered themselves to be a part of VDCs and to be equipped with SLRs.
" We are very much thankful to police administration for providing us SLRs and providing us with an opportunity to serve as VDC member with new weapons having better firing range," said an ex-serviceman Roshan Lal.
He said that every member of VDC, especially ex-servicemen, are ready to work in coordination of security forces.
Sarpanch of Dhangri panchayat, Dheeraj Sharma said that providing SLRs to ex-servicemen was the first demand by the people of the village and this was put forth so that VDCs can have advanced weapons to work.
" Our demand is fulfilled. Although number of weapons is less than projected for the village but still we are thankful for this and we expect that more weapons will be provided," Sharma said.