VDC ex-servicemen equipped with SLRs in Rajouri

Earlier, all the VDC members in the district were equipped with .303 rifles which are single bullet loading weapons and having 10 bullets in magazine. The rifle is considered powerful in terms of damage and long range but is considered outdated in terms of reloading, firing time and number of bullets.

Demand for providing new weapons to VDC members had gained momentum in last few years but Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha promised providing new weapons to ex-servicemen VDC members after he visited Dhangri village last Monday after the recent terror attacks.