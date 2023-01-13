VDC member fires in air after noticing suspicious movement in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 13: A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member fired in the air after noticing suspicious movement in Androlla village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
The member, who is also an ex-serviceman, fired some shots in the air after some persons allegedly attempted to intrude in his house.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that the VDC member fired aerially after noticing some suspicious movement and that teams of army and police have already reached at the spot and launched a search operation.