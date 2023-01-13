VDC member fires in air after suspicious movement

Rajouri, Jan 13: A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member fired in air after noticing suspicious movement in his village Androlla in Rajouri.
VDC member, an Ex-serviceman, lives in Androlla village of Rajouri that falls under police post Chingus Chatyar of Rajouri.
As per police sources, VDC member has claimed that a suspicious movement took place near his house and some people tried to intrude in house after which committee member fired in air.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that the VDC member fired in air on some suspicious movement and teams of army and police have already reached at the spot and launched a search operation.