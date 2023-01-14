VDC members in Rajouri say they can effectively fight off terrorists after equipped with arms

“Since we have been equipped with SLRs and asked to use them, we are having peaceful nights and we have been able to sleep well,” Dheeraj Sharma, sarpanch of Upper Dhangri village told Greater Kashmir over phone.

He said that people in the village need to look after their self-defence. “It is not possible for the government to take care of everyone’s security. We need to become self-reliant and learn to take care of our own security,” Sharma said.