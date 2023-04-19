VDC members receive weapons training in LoC villages of Rajouri

The workshop was organised by Kalal based Rashtriya Rifles battalion of the Indian Army with a team of police headed by Superintendent of Police Nowshera, Rafi Giri also taking part in the workshop.

Village Defence Committee (VDC) members are equipped with .303 Rifles and provide extra security cover in rural areas. Large scale attempts have been made post-January 1 Dhangri attack to strengthen the VDCs in the region.