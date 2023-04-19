VDC members receive weapons training in LoC villages of Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 19: Indian Army is continuing its efforts to sharpen the firing and weapon handling skills of Village Defence Committee (VDC) members and the training workshop for these members was organised on Wednesday in villages close to the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
The workshop was organised by Kalal based Rashtriya Rifles battalion of the Indian Army with a team of police headed by Superintendent of Police Nowshera, Rafi Giri also taking part in the workshop.
Village Defence Committee (VDC) members are equipped with .303 Rifles and provide extra security cover in rural areas. Large scale attempts have been made post-January 1 Dhangri attack to strengthen the VDCs in the region.
In today's workshop, dozens of VDC members from different border villages of the subdivision took part and their weapon handling, and firing skills were sharpened. The members were also trained in basic weapon-cleaning techniques.
Officers of the army and police also interacted with participants discussing their role in security cover while hailing their concern about strong security apparatus.