VDC member’s son shoots self dead with father’s rifle in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, April 7: A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member's son shot himself dead with his father's rifle in Murrah sector of Bufliaz in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that at 9: 30 a.m. Gulzar Ahmed (28) shot himself with his father Mohammad Fazal's 303 rifle. He died on the spot, they said.
Confirming the incident, SHO Surankote Niaz Ahmed told GNS that further proceedings have been launched. The reason behind this 'extreme step' is being attributed locally to some “domestic issue”, but police said that investigations are underway.