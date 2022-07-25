Vehicular traffic affected on 2nd day along Thanamandi-Surankote road due to landslides

Rajouri July 25: Landslides affected vehicular traffic for second consecutive day on Monday on road connecting Thanamandi sub division of Rajouri with Surankote sub division of Poonch.
The road, which also connects Rajouri areas with Mughal Road, passes through Dehra Ki Gali mountainous pass and is one of the busy roads in the region.
Officials said that amid upgradation work of Rajouri Thanamandi Surankote road, a massive landslide took place on Sunday afternoon on the road.
The landslide took place near Dehra Ki Gali road amid rainfall due to which movement of vehicles remained affected since Monday morning when the road was partially restored, an official said.
He however added that just three hours after restoration of road, another landslide had hit the road leading to its closure.
"The road is presently lying close and efforts are going on to clear the slide and restore movement of vehicles." officials added.