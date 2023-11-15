Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 15: On the occasion of JanJatiya Gaurav Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wedenesday launched the ambitious ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the 72-day nationwide outreach and awareness campaign is aimed at promoting Government schemes to vulnerable sections of society.

The district administration of Rajouri played a pivotal role in bringing the nationwide launch of this grand event closer to its residents by organising the live telecast of the event followed by the commencement of the local Yatra from block Budhal Old today.

The event was graced by the presence of District Development Council Chairperson, Advocate Chowdhury Naseem Liyaqat; District Prabhari Summit Jarrangal, Director Industries and Commerce GOI and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri Vikas Kundal.

The fundamental objectives of the Viksit Bharat Yatra are to encompass critical aspects such as reaching out to the vulnerable sections eligible under various schemes but yet to benefit, disseminating information, and fostering awareness about the schemes.

The initiative further seeks to establish direct interaction with beneficiaries, sharing personal stories and experiences, while also enrolling potential beneficiaries based on information ascertained during the Yatra.

Specific focus has been placed on key schemes, including the urban areas schemes like PM Svanidhi, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Start-up India and Stand-up India, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana (Urban), SBM(Urban), PM eBus Sewa, AMRUT, PM Bhartiya Jan Aushidi Pariyojana, Ujjala Yojana, Subhagya Yojana, Digital Payment infrastructure, Khelo India, RCS: UDAN, Vande Bharat Trains and Amrit Bharat Station scheme and rural areas schemes like Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, PMGKAY, DAY-NRLM, PM Awas Yojana Rural, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM KISAN Saman, PM Vishwakarma, KCC, PM Poshan Abhiyan, JJM and SVAMITVA.

On the occasion, a Mobile Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Van, designed to traverse all panchayats and urban areas was also Flagged off by the District Prabhari, Summit Jarrangal. The primary objective of the van is to achieve saturation of all schemes and enhance awareness among the populace.

The mobile unit symbolizes a proactive approach to making information accessible to every corner of the district. It reinforces the dedication of the administration to achieving comprehensive awareness, ensuring that no eligible individual is left uninformed about the transformative schemes initiated by the government for their well-being.

Additionally, Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas was not only marked by the launch of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ but also lit up with a vibrant display of cultural items that captivated the audience. The celebration resonated with the rich diversity of our nation, bringing forth a kaleidoscope of colours and traditions that added an extra layer of joy to the occasion.

Different government departments contributed to the vibrancy of the event by setting up stalls at the venue, and meticulously presenting a visual narrative of the myriad schemes and programs actively being implemented in the district. Each stall became a microcosm of progress, offering a detailed insight into the transformative initiatives undertaken by different departments.

District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Chowdhury Naseem Liyaqat passionately emphasized the significance of the Viksit Bharat Yatra, elucidating its role as a transformative nationwide journey aimed at promoting government schemes.

His eloquent articulation delved into the far-reaching impact of the yatra, underscoring its pivotal role in ensuring the effective implementation of diverse welfare initiatives across the nation.

District Prabhari, Sumit Jarrangal, Director of Industries and Commerce in the Government of India underscored the significance of various welfare schemes during a recent address.

Emphasising that awareness is pivotal for the successful implementation of government initiatives, he highlighted how informed citizenry plays a crucial role in the overall success of these programs.

Moreover, he specifically highlighted the instrumental role of the ‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’ in this context. This journey, aimed at fostering development across the nation, serves as a platform to enhance awareness and promote engagement with government schemes.

Addressing the event, the DC Rajouri expounded upon the expansive scope of the Yatra, which primarily aims at ensuring the effective execution of the Central government welfare schemes in rural India.

He meticulously highlighted the spectrum of government initiatives aimed at comprehensive development.

The DC Rajouri also underscored the significance of various ongoing projects and schemes, emphasising their collective impact on enhancing the overall socio-economic landscape of the district.