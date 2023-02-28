Villagers along LoC in Rajouri struggle to find market for local sweet

The sweet prepared by locals is milk cake which is also called Kalakand in local language but those preparing sweets are finding it hard to continue this work due to limited scope of sale of their products.

The villages where this sweet is being produced are Sehar, Makri, Namb and Kadali with all these villages falling under Nowshera sub division in Rajouri district are located ahead of barbed wire fence, called Anti Infiltration Obstacle System, on LoC and these are last villages of India as area ahead of it is under Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while posts of Pakistan army are just a few hundreds away from these villages. More than one dozen Pak army's forward posts are also visible from these villages with majority of the houses in the villages bearing splinter damage marks received during times of cross LoC shelling by Pakistani army.