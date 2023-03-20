Villagers living ahead of LoC fence get dentistry facilities at special army camp

Rajouri: Villagers living in Makri and other villages ahead of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), also called as LoC fence, availed specialised medical facilities of dentistry during a special oral healthcare camp organised by Indian Army's Jhangar battalion.

This special camp was organised on the occasion of the World Oral Health Day with the motto of Oral Health Care for All.

Army officials while interacting with the villagers said that this area was chosen to provide the latest oral health care to the inhabitants of very remote areas of Karhali, Namb, Makri and Sehar villages with all these villages located ahead of AIOS on Line of Control.