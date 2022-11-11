Villagers protest water shortage at Begu Nara in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 11: Villagers from Begu Nara village of Thanamandi Tehsil of Rajouri district staged a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for failure to provide water for weeks.
Protesters including village women, children and men assembled on Rajouri-Thanamandi road and blocked it for vehicular traffic raising slogans against the Jal Shakti Department.
They said that field staff of the Jal Shakti Department are not paying much attention towards the plight of masses who are deprived of water and left with no other option than to fetch water from natural sources. Later a team of police officers reached at the spot and pacified the protest assuring protesters that water supply will be restored at the earliest. On this assurance, the protest was called off by villagers.