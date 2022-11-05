Villagers seek action against private firm after death of mother-daughter duo in Bufliaz landslide

Rajouri: Villagers from Bufliaz village of Surankote in Poonch held a protest demonstration against administration over yesterday's landslide incident demanding action against the private firm engaged in road upgradation work.
Villagers kept DKG Bufliaz road blocked for over an hour raising slogans against the administration and the private firm engaged in road work.
Villagers said that the incident of landslide took place due to negligence of a private firm engaged in road upgradation work and on account of unscientific work executed on ground.
The incident of land slide resulted in the death of the mother-daughter duo and injuries to the husband of the deceased woman.
They demanded immediate legal action against the private firm engaged in road upgradation work.
Later District Development Council Chairman Poonch along with Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote and Deputy SP Surankote reached the spot and pacified the protesters informing them that FIR has been registered in police station Surankote and legal action has been initiated.
People from another locality also staged another protest against water scarcity which was also dispersed.