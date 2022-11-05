Villagers seek action against private firm after death of mother-daughter duo in Bufliaz landslide

Rajouri: Villagers from Bufliaz village of Surankote in Poonch held a protest demonstration against administration over yesterday's landslide incident demanding action against the private firm engaged in road upgradation work.

Villagers kept DKG Bufliaz road blocked for over an hour raising slogans against the administration and the private firm engaged in road work.

Villagers said that the incident of landslide took place due to negligence of a private firm engaged in road upgradation work and on account of unscientific work executed on ground.