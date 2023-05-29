Vinay Sharma takes over as SSP Poonch

Poonch, May 29: Vinay Kumar Sharma, a Jammu and Kashmir Police Services officer, took over as Senior Superintendent of Police in Poonch district.
Vinay Sharma, earlier serving as SP Anti Narcotics Task Force, was transferred and posted as SSP Poonch a few days ago in place of Rohit Baskotra, who was transferred and posted as SSP Traffic National Highway.
On Monday, Vinay Sharma took over as SSP and was welcomed at Bhimber Gali and Jarran Wali Gali by civil society members. Later he interacted with office staff and took stock of their work.