Vital bridge inaugurated in Rajouri

Rajouri: Chairman Development Council Rajouri, Chowdhary Naseem Liyaqat, in presence of DDC, Vikas Kundal today inaugurated the much-awaited Abdullah bridge completed under the languishing scheme.
The 120-meter-span bridge completed at a cost of Rs 720 lakh provides an important link connecting Gujjar Mandi with Old Bustand.
The completion of the bridge has met a longstanding demand of the public as it will ease the traffic congestion in Rajouri town.
Locals present on the occasion thanked the administration for completing this languishing project and throwing it open for the public.
The DDC Chairman, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated the public and said that the government is committed to providing the best possible relief to the general public in terms of connectivity to benefit the commuters.