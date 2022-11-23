Vital bridge inaugurated in Rajouri

Rajouri: Chairman Development Council Rajouri, Chowdhary Naseem Liyaqat, in presence of DDC, Vikas Kundal today inaugurated the much-awaited Abdullah bridge completed under the languishing scheme.

The 120-meter-span bridge completed at a cost of Rs 720 lakh provides an important link connecting Gujjar Mandi with Old Bustand.

The completion of the bridge has met a longstanding demand of the public as it will ease the traffic congestion in Rajouri town.