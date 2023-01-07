Vital leads emerge in Dhangri terror attack as Police question over 18 people

Rajouri, Jan 7: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district have received some vital leads during investigation of the recent terror attack on minority population in Dhangri village.
Over one and a half dozen villagers from different areas are facing questioning.
Official sources said that investigation of terror links after the recent terrorist attack in Dhangri is going on with senior officers including Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone closely monitoring the investigation being conducted by senior officers of police in the district under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal.
They said that over one and half dozen people have so far been detained and are under police questioning who include some women also.
“It has come to fore that terrorist presence also remained in some villages near Rajouri town and there are many other vital leads that have emerged before police during investigation of the case,” said official sources adding that questioning of all the people under detention is going on.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, on being contacted, said that over one and half dozen people are presently under detention. He said that there are leads “but the same cannot be shared with media at this point of time.”