Vital road in Rajouri remains in shambles

Rajouri: Big potholes on the Keri bridge to Dhara Sambla road in Rajouri are creating a risk to life for commuters who are demanding immediate repair of this important stretch.
The road starts from Keri Bridge near the Line of Control and connects with a PMGSY road at Dhara Sambla and is over five kilometers long.
Densely populated hamlets including Dhara Sambla, Keri Bridge, Namblan Chowk and Sohana Gali are connected by this road with half of the area falling under the Rajouri community development block and the remaining half under the Doongi block.
The road from Keri Bridge to Dhara Samwla has turned dilapidated within four years of construction and big potholes are creating a risk of accidents.
Commuters are demanding immediate repair of this road terming dilapidated conditions and big potholes as a risk to life.
Subash Chander, a commuter, said that over two thousand people follow this road for daily movement but regular deterioration of the road is making things difficult.
He said that the road has been constructed recently but big potholes on the road are a threat to everyone's life.
They asked the concerned Department of Roads and Buildings to repair this road without any further delay.
An engineer said that a proposal for road repair has been submitted to higher authorities.