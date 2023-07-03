Vital road in Rajouri remains in shambles

Rajouri: Big potholes on the Keri bridge to Dhara Sambla road in Rajouri are creating a risk to life for commuters who are demanding immediate repair of this important stretch.

The road starts from Keri Bridge near the Line of Control and connects with a PMGSY road at Dhara Sambla and is over five kilometers long.

Densely populated hamlets including Dhara Sambla, Keri Bridge, Namblan Chowk and Sohana Gali are connected by this road with half of the area falling under the Rajouri community development block and the remaining half under the Doongi block.

The road from Keri Bridge to Dhara Samwla has turned dilapidated within four years of construction and big potholes are creating a risk of accidents.