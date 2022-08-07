Waqf seals properties in Poonch for 'illegal' leasing; warns of similar action across J&K

Srinagar Aug 7: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi Sunday inspected the rented spaces in Poonch and sealed many commercial properties on spot for "illegally" subletting the allotted rented spaces on more than twenty times higher rent to the third party.
As per an official handout, Dr Andrabi was accompanied by Chief Executive officer Waqf Board Dr Majid Jahangir. “We are probing the huge irregularities in allotment of Waqf spaces to political workers who have sublet the rented spaces illegally to third parties without the permission from Waqf Board. This subletting of rented spaces of Waqf is deemed criminal under newly implemented Central Waqf Act & soon sealing of all such spaces will be done throughout J&K and every offender will be charged with criminal proceedings by Waqf in the Tribunal,” said Dr Darakhshan.
At another programme in Poonch, Dr Andrabi distributed relief-cheques to the needy. She later visited many shrine complexes in Poonch & Surankote and took stock of the property management by local Waqf authorities there. Dr Andrabi led a Tiranga Yatra in Eidgah of Surankote and appealed all to make the Har Ghar Tiranga movement a huge success.
Dr Andrabi addressed Waqf Conference in Dak Bunglow Surankote which was attended by Waqf administrators, all heads of Waqf departments, Imams & Khateebs & appealed all to dedicate themselves for retrieving the encroached and illegally occupied land of Waqf from "political exploiters who have never governed J&K but looted every resource for more than seven decades". “By the honesty of all of Waqf staff, I expect that all donated money is deposited in Waqf accounts only and whoever advocates for or becomes the instrument for the loot of this donated money of the public will be handed over to law enforcing agencies straightway. We need to take stern steps to streamline the donation system at our shrines. Soon CCTV cameras will be installed at all major Waqf shrines, mosques & other assets,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.
Dr Andrabi said that the "majority of the public was happy with the reformist steps taken by the Waqf Board in J&K but a few people driven by personal issues are opposing the change". “We cannot allow exploitation of the resources of the Waqf Board anymore. Old record files of the Board are telling alarming takes of irregularities & everybody will face the legal action for every wrong doing & no influences will save any one found guilty,” said Dr Andrabi.