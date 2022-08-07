Waqf seals properties in Poonch for 'illegal' leasing; warns of similar action across J&K

As per an official handout, Dr Andrabi was accompanied by Chief Executive officer Waqf Board Dr Majid Jahangir. “We are probing the huge irregularities in allotment of Waqf spaces to political workers who have sublet the rented spaces illegally to third parties without the permission from Waqf Board. This subletting of rented spaces of Waqf is deemed criminal under newly implemented Central Waqf Act & soon sealing of all such spaces will be done throughout J&K and every offender will be charged with criminal proceedings by Waqf in the Tribunal,” said Dr Darakhshan.

At another programme in Poonch, Dr Andrabi distributed relief-cheques to the needy. She later visited many shrine complexes in Poonch & Surankote and took stock of the property management by local Waqf authorities there. Dr Andrabi led a Tiranga Yatra in Eidgah of Surankote and appealed all to make the Har Ghar Tiranga movement a huge success.