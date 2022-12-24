Water supply scheme in Rajouri village pending for 18 years for want of funds

Rajouri: While the government has sent a message loud and clear that crores of rupees at its disposal would be utilised for giving a development push in Jammu and Kashmir, a water supply scheme in a Rajouri village is pending for 18 years for want of funds.
The scheme named after a Rajouri village, Niaka, started 18 years ago is still pending with the concerned department citing shortage of funds under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP).
The people from Niaka village on the Line of Control (LoC) have accused the Jal Shakti Department of failing to get the project completed.
The water supply scheme started 18 years ago under BADP aimed at providing piped water facility to 50 households of the Niaka village.
Under the scheme, a water pumping motor room and three water reservoir tanks have been constructed so far but the water pipelines has not been laid in any of the localities that were to be provided water from the scheme. Social activist Yousuf Kohli from Niaka village said that the project was taken up under the BADP and most of the work under the scheme had been completed.
“The government has failed to complete a water supply scheme even after 18 years and around 50 families of Niaka village are still carving for proper water supply,” Kohli said.
He took a dig at the Jal Shakti Department for failing to get this vital scheme completed and for citing excuses of funds shortage when the government talks about the abundance of funds at its disposal.
Muhammad Zakir, a prominent political activist of the area, said that people in the village were suffering due to the delay in completion of this water supply scheme.
Chief Planning Officer Rajouri, Muhammad Khursheed told Greater Kashmir that the matter would be looked into and work resumed.