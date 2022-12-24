Water supply scheme in Rajouri village pending for 18 years for want of funds

Rajouri: While the government has sent a message loud and clear that crores of rupees at its disposal would be utilised for giving a development push in Jammu and Kashmir, a water supply scheme in a Rajouri village is pending for 18 years for want of funds.

The scheme named after a Rajouri village, Niaka, started 18 years ago is still pending with the concerned department citing shortage of funds under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP).

The people from Niaka village on the Line of Control (LoC) have accused the Jal Shakti Department of failing to get the project completed.