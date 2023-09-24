Water woes at Rajouri girls’ school makes students suffer

Rajouri: Nearly two hundred students at Government Girls High School Jawahar Nagar in Rajouri town are facing hardships due to water scarcity as the water supply made by the Jal Shakti department is not adequate to meet the demand. A hand pump installed in the school premises is lying defunct for the last three years.
Students said that the enrollment in their school is quite higher as compared to other schools and students drawn from parts of town as well as nearby villages are admitted in the institution that has classes from pre-nursery to tenth standard.
Elisa, a class 7th student of the school, said that water supply by the Jal Shakti department is not adequate to meet the demand of nearly two hundred students and fifteen staff members.
“Water is used for bathroom purposes, drinking, cleaning as well as for cooking meal in the school and consumption of water is quite higher as compared to the supply made by the department,” said Elisa.
Fourth class student Meenakshi Kumari said that besides drinking purpose, water scarcity is faced even in washrooms of schools which are not that hygienic as cleanliness of washrooms depends on availability of water which is short.
She informed that the cooks and other supporting staff have to make hard efforts to bring water for cooking meals in the institution.
The students further informed that there is a hand pump installed in the school which has been lying defunct for three years and a functional hand pump is a prerequisite in this school to meet water supply needs.
Junior Engineer of Ground Water Division, Mohammad Anwar, said that district administration Rajouri had recently asked to check this hand pump after which necessary technical examination was done.
“It has been found that there are some major faults in the pump and it needs overall repair and remodeling which is almost like digging a new one,” he said.
President Municipal Council Rajouri Mohammad Arif said that a new project of council for installation of pumps at some identified places has been approved by the government.
“We will ensure that the hand pump in GHS Jawahar Nagar is dug again and the water problem of the school is addressed,” he said.