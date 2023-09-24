Water woes at Rajouri girls’ school makes students suffer

Rajouri: Nearly two hundred students at Government Girls High School Jawahar Nagar in Rajouri town are facing hardships due to water scarcity as the water supply made by the Jal Shakti department is not adequate to meet the demand. A hand pump installed in the school premises is lying defunct for the last three years.

Students said that the enrollment in their school is quite higher as compared to other schools and students drawn from parts of town as well as nearby villages are admitted in the institution that has classes from pre-nursery to tenth standard.

Elisa, a class 7th student of the school, said that water supply by the Jal Shakti department is not adequate to meet the demand of nearly two hundred students and fifteen staff members.

“Water is used for bathroom purposes, drinking, cleaning as well as for cooking meal in the school and consumption of water is quite higher as compared to the supply made by the department,” said Elisa.

Fourth class student Meenakshi Kumari said that besides drinking purpose, water scarcity is faced even in washrooms of schools which are not that hygienic as cleanliness of washrooms depends on availability of water which is short.

She informed that the cooks and other supporting staff have to make hard efforts to bring water for cooking meals in the institution.