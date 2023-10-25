We are ready for polls : Congress

Rajouri, Oct 25: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief , Vikar Rasool Wani , today said that his party is ready for polls.
He was addressing a one day workers’ convention at Rajouri Dak Bungalow. The convention was attended by party leaders and workers from across the district.
Working President, Raman Bhalla, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other senior party leaders of Congress were also accompanying Wani during the workers’ convention in which party cadre from Rajouri put forth a number of issues and organisational matters.
JKPCC president said that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a tough time due to the wrong policies of BJP which has pushed people to the wall..
He said that unemployment, rising inflation, and poor business growth are some big results of BJP's poor policies and every single man of Jammu and Kashmir is suffering due to this.
Wani accused BJP of bulldozing democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and said that elections are being delayed here even after all the sections of society and every single man is calling for elections to restore democracy.