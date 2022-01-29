Weekend lockdown restrictions continue in PirPanjal, Ramban

Rajouri/Ramban, Jan 29: The weekend lockdown restrictions in areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts continued with only essential services allowed by the authorities on Saturday.
Officials of district administration both in Rajouri and Poonch districts said that for the second consecutive day this weekend, the lockdown restrictions remain imposed with only essential services allowed to operate.
They said that though there were less restriction on movement of vehicles, only essential commodity shops categorised by the department were allowed to remain open.
The officials said that weekend lockdown restrictions were proving result-orientated with public places and markets remaining deserted.
The officials said that the restrictions under this weekend lockdown would remain imposed on Sunday and non essential services would be allowed to resume on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, lockdown restrictions on non-essential movement and business remained enforced across Ramban district for the third straight week on Saturday.
Most of the people confined themselves to houses whereas shops selling essential commodities like milk, mutton chicken, vegetables, and medicines remained open in markets of Ramban, Batote, Banihal, Gool, Ramsu and other towns.